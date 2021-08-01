Arkansas Children’s CEO: Staffing, ICU space biggest worries for handling COVID patients

Arkansas Children’s CEO Marcy Doderer says staffing challenges and ICU resources are the biggest challenges to treating the surge in COVID-19 patients.

Arkansas Children’s CEO Marcy Doderer says staffing challenges and ICU resources are the biggest challenges to treating the surge in COVID-19 patients, particularly those under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccines. Three children have died from COVID-19 and more could be in harm’s way as the Delta variant of the disease has been more prevalent in younger populations.

Doderer, who appeared on this week’s edition of Talk Business & Politics said federal money exists to expand bed space, but it is of little use without the personnel to monitor and treat sick patients.

“If you spoke to any hospital CEO in the state of Arkansas, it [staffing] is probably one of their number one concerns. We are facing a global nursing crisis in terms of shortage of workforce. I saw a statistic this week published by the Arkansas Hospital Association, something like 130,000 vacant nursing positions across the country. So staffing is a big one,” she said.