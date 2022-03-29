Arkansas cheerleaders go viral for removing a stuck ball during March Madness

The University of Arkansas cheerleading team saved the day by removing a basketball stuck during the Arkansas versus Duke game.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An intense Elite 8 game between Arkansas against Duke suddenly came to a halt because a basketball got stuck in the goal.

"We see the ball get stuck up there and I'm like, kind of looking around like, 'oh, here we go. It's time,’” said University of Arkansas cheerleader Kaiden Thrailkill.

Thrailkill is a thrower on the cheer team, meaning he holds and tosses other cheerleaders in the air. Once he noticed the ball was stuck, he jumped into action.

"I look over at the ref and the ref just kind of gives me the nod," Thrailkill said.

He takes Isabella Shelley the flyer, the one being thrown in the air, and the two make their way to the goal to retrieve the ball.

"Oh no, that's never happened for us, no," said Shelley.

“I threw her up and pushed her up,” Thrailkill said. “The crowd went crazy. It was just awesome."

"We practice day in and day out to catch the attention of the audience," said Keelan Dameron, University of Arkansas Cheerleader.

Inside the Chase Center, all eyes were on them but, they also caught the attention of the people online.

“It was on Bleacher reporter, ESPN,” Dameron said. “Cause cheer is a big sport and it doesn't get the nationwide viewership like other sports."

However, during March Madness 2022, they had the eyes of millions upon them.

"I think every single cheerleader on the Earth saw that and they're like oh my gosh,” Shelley said.

“It means the world,” said University of Arkansas cheerleader Bre Anderson. “Like, it's so special to be a part of this program and to be able to represent the university in such a way."

Despite this special moment, their favorite memories are made here at home.

“No environment will match the environment at Bud Walton," Dameron said.

A close second for the UA cheerleader’s favorite memory includes beating number one Gonzaga. They are already excited and ready for the Razorbacks to return to march madness next year, better and stronger.

