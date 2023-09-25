Arkansas high-speed pursuit ends in PIT maneuver causing fatality

Arkansas State Police are now investigating an incident where a police chase in Little Rock ended in PIT maneuver fatality.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Criminal Investigation Division of Arkansas State Police is now investigating an incident where a police chase ended in a fatality at the Stanton Road overpass of I-30 east

According to reports, on Sunday evening just after 9:00 p.m., a suspect was speeding down I-30 westbound in a car with "fictitious tags" and failed to stop when a trooper attempted to pull them over.

The driver got off the interstate at Geyer Springs Rd., ran two red lights, and then got back on I-30 heading east.

The car was reportedly going over 120mph and nearly collided with another driver when a trooper then performed a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect.

The driver later died due to injuries from the incident, and at this time police have not identified the suspect's identity.

“Fleeing from law enforcement is reckless and has serious consequences,” said ASP Colonel Mike Hagar. “Although we regret any loss of life, ASP Troopers put the lives of innocent motorists first.”

During the incident, police also found an FN Five-seven semi-automatic gun inside the car.