x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Arkansas cemetery allows Confederate flags despite protests

Unless a family member of the deceased objects, a Eureka Springs' cemetery will allow individuals or groups to place Confederate flags at grave markers.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — An Arkansas cemetery will continue allowing individuals or groups to place Confederate flags on grave markers unless a family member of the deceased objects, despite complaints that the flag is a racist symbol. 

Editor's note: The video above is about an attempt to remove the links to the Confederate flag from the Arkansas state flag.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Eureka Springs' cemetery commission approved an amendment earlier this month also requiring anyone wanting to place flags or plaques to get permission from the cemetery superintendent.  

Source: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

RELATED: Arkansas Lawmakers Weigh Monument Protection Bill

RELATED: Bid To Strip Confederate Link From Arkansas Flag Fails Again