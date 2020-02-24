Arkansas cemetery allows Confederate flags despite protests

Unless a family member of the deceased objects, a Eureka Springs' cemetery will allow individuals or groups to place Confederate flags at grave markers.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — An Arkansas cemetery will continue allowing individuals or groups to place Confederate flags on grave markers unless a family member of the deceased objects, despite complaints that the flag is a racist symbol.

Editor's note: The video above is about an attempt to remove the links to the Confederate flag from the Arkansas state flag.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Eureka Springs' cemetery commission approved an amendment earlier this month also requiring anyone wanting to place flags or plaques to get permission from the cemetery superintendent.