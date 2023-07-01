Arkansas cardiologist settles alleged violation of False Claims Act

A Hot Springs cardiologist entered an integrity agreement and will pay $900,000 as part of a settlement that involves the unnecessary placement of cardiac stents.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee Henry C. Leventis announced Thursday that an Arkansas cardiologist has agreed to settle allegations that he violated the False Claims Act.

According to a news release, Dr. Jeffrey G. Tauth, 60, of Hot Springs, who has treated patients across Arkansas, including at the National Park Medical Center, submitted claims for payment to the Medicare program for the medically unnecessary placement of cardiac stents.

The United States alleges that from September 2013 through August 2019, Tauth submitted claims, or caused the submission of claims, for payment to the Medicare program for cardiac stents that Tauth inserted into Medicare patients that were unnecessary.

Leventis said that Tauth has agreed to pay $900,000 and will enter into an integrity agreement with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) as part of the settlement.

"We will aggressively pursue all those who are involved in fraud against government programs," Leventis said. "Whether it be a corporate entity or an individual provider, those who seek to exploit patients and federal health care programs for financial gain can expect to be the focus of our civil and criminal enforcement efforts."

Tennessee-based Lifepoint Health acquired National Park Medical Center and Hot Springs Cardiology Associates in November 2018. Per the protocols of the HHS Office of Inspector General, Lifepoint submitted a voluntary disclosure of the events in November 2019.

"As Lifepoint has done here, we encourage those who may become aware of false claims to be proactive in ceasing and disclosing the conduct, particularly when there are allegations of unnecessary medical procedures," Leventis said.

As a result of the voluntary disclosure, the United States entered into a settlement with National Park Medical Center and Hot Springs Cardiology in October 2020 for alleged violations of the False Claims Act, wherein the entities agreed to pay $14,669,586, including over $9,000,000 in restitution.

"Submitting claims for medically unnecessary procedures undermines the integrity of federal health care programs and wastes valuable taxpayer dollars," said Tamala E. Miles, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General. "The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Office of Inspector General will continue to work tirelessly... to protect the integrity of federal healthcare programs and to ensure the appropriate use of U.S. taxpayer dollars."