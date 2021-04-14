Arkansas boy with aggressive brain cancer gets big welcome home after surgery

When 6-year-old Hudson was released from the hospital after having surgery, the Benton County Sheriff's Office helped give him a very special homecoming.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) gave a little boy in Northwest Arkansas a very special welcome when he returned home from the hospital.

6-year-old Hudson was diagnosed with anaplastic ependymoma, an aggressive brain cancer, and had to undergo surgery.

On Sunday (April 11), the BCSO showed support by participating in a heartwarming homecoming parade for Hudson when he was released from the hospital.

BCSO said, "We wanted to make Hudson’s homecoming extra special as he recovers from home and begins ongoing treatment. It is very heartwarming to see the community come together and support Hudson and his family during this difficult time."