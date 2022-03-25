Arkansas Blood Institute supports Ukraine blood banks through donations

From now through March 31, ABI is making a $10 donation to the Global Fund for each donor who skips out on a free t-shirt.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is giving the community the opportunity to help support Ukraine in a time of war through blood donations.

ABI will make a $10 donation to the Global Fund for each donor who skips out on a free t-shirt from now through March 31. The Global Fund is a charity that supports Ukrainian blood banks.

ABI will complete a Support Ukraine Global Blood Fund card for each participating donor and give them a “Support Ukraine” sticker.

The Russian invasion is affecting not just blood banks but all aspects of life in Ukraine. ABI says a Ukrainian blood center was hit by artillery shelling, killing a donor and wounding three.

“The Global Blood Fund is designed to help blood banks throughout the world,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Any way we can help our fellow blood centers, especially in times of crisis, we jump at the opportunity to help those in need. Our loyal donors are heroes who help save lives and this is a chance to make an impact globally.”

The non-profit blood supplier supports inventory for patients in 40 local hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances statewide.

ABI says blood donations take up to an hour and a single donation can save up to three lives. You can make an appointment online or by calling 1-877-340-8777.