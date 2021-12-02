Arkansas Blood Institute in urgent need of blood donors

The Arkansas Blood Institute is in urgent need of blood donors.

Arkansas Blood Institute says the winter weather affecting much of its service area could cripple a blood supply which is already severely strained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this reason, the blood institute will be doing something different due to the emergency.

Blood donors will be entered into a daily drawing for a $2,000 prize. There will be one winner drawn daily. Donors will also be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a brand new car. The winner of the car will be announced at another date.

The blood institute urges donors of all blood types to donate at their local donor center or mobile blood drive.

The blood institute in Fort Smith will be open for extended hours to allow more opportunities for donors to give.

Below are the extended hours and address to the Fort Smith donor center.

Arkansas Blood Institute:

5300 S U St, Fort Smith, AR 72903

The Arkansas Blood Institute is currently facing a less than one day supply of life-saving blood. This is not enough supply to ensure disaster preparedness or serve patients who depend on transfusions to survive.