Emergency blood shortage: Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith has less than one day supply

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith has extended donor hours due to a dangerous blood emergency in the area.

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith depends on the blood donations it receives from the Arkansas blood Institute, which now has a less than one-day supply.

The hospital urged donors of all types to give immediately saying, "The critically low level of the blood supply is dangerous for our community."

The Arkansas Blood Institute donor center hours will be extended from June 22-28.

Center hours during this time are:

Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.