x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Emergency blood shortage: Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith has less than one day supply

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith depends on the blood donations it receives from the Arkansas blood Institute and is urging donors of all types to donate.
Credit: Arkansas Blood Institute

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith has extended donor hours due to a dangerous blood emergency in the area.

Mercy Hospital Fort Smith depends on the blood donations it receives from the Arkansas blood Institute, which now has a less than one-day supply.

The hospital urged donors of all types to give immediately saying, "The critically low level of the blood supply is dangerous for our community."

The Arkansas Blood Institute donor center hours will be extended from June 22-28. 

Center hours during this time are:

  • Monday-Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Click here to view donor centers and make your appointment now: To find a donation location near you, call (877) 340-8777 or visit arkbi.org.

Related Articles

WATCH: Health officials say Delta variant of COVID-19 virus spreading across Arkansas