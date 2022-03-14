Arkansas Blood Institute giving away $1,000 prizes to lucky donors

From March 14-17, successful blood donors will be entered to win a daily prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is giving away $1,000 Visa gift cards to four lucky donors this week.

From March 14-17, successful blood donors will be entered to win a daily prize of a $1,000 Visa gift card. Donors will also receive a free t-shirt and their choice of a free admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum or the Oklahoma City Zoo.

ABI says with Spring Break coming up, significant challenges are ahead for local blood supply for hospitals. Since people get out of their routines of giving blood when school is out for the break, it affects those battling cancer or other life-threatening conditions who still need life-sustaining blood.

“Our blood supply is an essential part of our health care system,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Our blood donors help save lives with their generous donations, so this fun St. Patrick’s Day promotion is an opportunity for us to give back with a chance for them to win big.”

ABI supports the inventory for patients in more than 40 hospitals, medical and air facilities in Arkansas. Healthy individuals of 16 years or older can give blood.