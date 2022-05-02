Arkansas Blood Institute offering donors free tickets to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park

Successful donors will receive a free t-shirt and a ticket to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park in Hot Springs.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas Blood Institute (ABI) is offering donors free tickets to Magic Springs Theme and Water Park.

ABI says it currently has less than half of the blood supply needed to support local patients. This creates a threat to the blood availability for local hospitals overall.

“Summer traditionally challenges our ability to collect blood products, as many are vacationing and outside of their normal routines,” said Dr. John Armitage, president, and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “We’re so thankful to our loyal summer partner Magic Springs for helping us reward those who make their summer a lifesaving one by donating blood for those in need.”

Anyone 16 years of age or older is encouraged to donate immediately. ABI says blood donations normally take about an hour, and one donation can save up to three lives.

ABI supports the blood inventory of patients in over 40 local hospitals, medical facilities, and air ambulances across the state.

You can make an appointment online or by calling 877-340-8777.

