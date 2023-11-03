Arkansas basketball staffer appears to throw journalist’s phone after loss to A&M

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A video is circulating on Twitter after the Director of Internal Operations for Arkansas Men’s Basketball, Riley Hall, grabbed a photojournalist's phone and allegedly threw it at the ground.
The photojournalist, Jack Weaver, tweeted the video saying:
"Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament. His assistant then grabbed my phone and threw it at the ground."
The Vice-Chancellor and Director of Athletics, Hunter Yurachek has released the following statement:
“I have visited with Riley Hall, a member of our men’s basketball support staff, and others who personally observed an interaction between Mr. Hall and a reporter following our game Friday night at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. During our conversation, Mr. Hall expressed his regret that while leaving the floor his engagement inadvertently resulted in knocking the reporter’s cell phone from his hand. While, based on our discussion, I do not believe there was malicious intent, I have addressed the issue with Mr. Hall and he agrees his actions were not appropriate or reflective of our program. On behalf of Mr. Hall and our program, I want to offer an apology to the reporter impacted by these actions.”
The Kentucky Kernel released the following statement:
"The Kentucky Kernel is appalled by the actions of the Arkansas men's basketball program. Jack Weaver always embodies professionalism on the job and no journalist, especially a student journalist, should be subjected to violence for simply doing their job".