Razorback fans gearing up for NCAA tournament run

The Hogs will take on Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16 matchup Saturday. Local vendors are happy with the success the team is having.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We’re just a day away from seeing the Razorbacks take on Oral Roberts in the Sweet 16 portion of the 2021 men's college basketball NCAA tournament.

While the Hogs are preparing to play in Indianapolis tomorrow, fans are gearing up here at home.

Hogman’s Gameday Superstore has been an Arkansas fan base staple for over 30 years. The store started in Little Rock and came to Northwest Arkansas in the last decade.

One of the store owners, Steve Jenkins, says although it’s been a rough year to be a store owner, it’s been a great year to be a Hog fan. Because of the Hog's success this season, he says business has really picked up, and people are getting excited to cheer on the Razorbacks this weekend.

So far, top sale items are still the usual shirts and caps. But he says Razorback face masks have also been a big hit. As the tournament continues, Jenkins says they’re preparing for the best when it comes to getting in new merchandise.

“We were in business doing national championship merchandise in 1994 and then the following year when we went to the championship but unfortunately was defeated, so we are quite familiar with how to handle this how to do it .”