Arkansas baseball fans are going the distance for the Hogs

A week out from the Fayetteville NCAA Regionals, hog fans lined up outside of the Hog Pen to get first dibs on their sweet spot.

Baum Walker is already sold out and expects full capacity with over 12,000 waiting to pack the stadium. A representative with the University of Arkansas Fayetteville (UARK) said that it's a testament to the commitment and passion of Razorback Fans.

Through the good years with championships or bad years with the heartbreak hogs, Razorback fans stay dedicated to the natural state's team. Ahead of the regionals hosted at Baum Walker, fans were showing that dedication by lining up a week out from regionals. They were lined up before it was even announced that Baum Walker would host the regionals.

"The Razorback fandom is in my blood," Blake Taylor, a superfan said.

Taylor is a sports management student at UARK, following in the footsteps of his parents and grandparents. He and his parents have set up a tent outside of Baum Walker, joining a group of fans waiting for the game day.

"I'm here right now because I want to get a good spot in the hog pen, front row railing," Taylor said. "It might be some superstition or something, but we just want just the spots where we've sat and watched the hogs all year long."

While seating in the stadium may be set for those in the stands, the Hog Pen is more first come first serve with general admission seating. That's why the fans say they've lined up for a week.

"You can be yourself. You can yell, you can scream, we can wave flags. You can bring your drinks and your food and so it's just a big, fun atmosphere," retired linemen Jimmy Sharp said.

While there are a few dozen waiting in line, some have homes, campers, or a place to stay nearby for breaks. One person from each group must stay, however, at their tent to reserve their spot.

"We've all been here for two or three years so we all pretty well know each other," Sharp said.

"They're either retired or off work, taking vacation days, etc. Well, I currently it's summer vacation," Taylor said.

The groups' campsites have fans, couches, sleeping bags, and much more to accommodate their week-long stay. Some of the group have slept in their campsites just a few feet off Razorback Road.

"We cook here sometimes, but sometimes we go to my camper up here... And there are porta potties over here that we can use," Sharp said.

"Some people have houses nearby and so they go get food at their houses and then come back, or we have food delivered here," Taylor said.

While many hog fans go home to rest for the night, or even put up their fan gear for the year after the season, the hog fans on Razorback Road will go the distance to call the hogs.

"It's worth it. Watching batting practice. We've made friends with the centerfielder Tavian Rosenberger, you'll see us wearing a cheeseburger hat when he comes up and do just simple traditions like two down Texas sucks," Taylor said. "Hog fans are the best. That's just plain and simple. I don't see any other fan base in the country do this."

Taylor said that if the Razorbacks move on to the Super Regionals, the group already plans on doing the same to camp out for the hog pen.

