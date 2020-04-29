Arkansas bans evictions on properties covered by government

Arkansas’ high court recently ruled that evictions for nonpayment at rental properties covered by the federal government are prohibited in wake of coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ high court recently ruled that evictions for nonpayment at rental properties covered by the federal government are prohibited in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the Arkansas Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision bans evictions at properties backed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act until July 25.

The ban also includes federally subsidized housing, rural voucher-program housing and housing financed through federally backed mortgages.

The CARES Act covers about 28% of renters nationally, according to the Congressional Research Service. About one-third of Arkansans rent property.