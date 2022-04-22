Arkansas Attorney General warns sellers about online scammers

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning sellers to be watchful of scams when using Facebook Marketplace.

ARKANSAS, USA — With spring cleaning underway, many people are looking to get rid of some personal items by selling them online.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning residents of online scams and is giving tips to help keep consumers safe while selling their items online.

Rutledge warns sellers to be watchful of scams when using Facebook Marketplace. Rutledge says Con artists will use every trick in the book to steal money from sellers. One of the tricks scammers use is sending a fraudulent check for an amount significantly higher than the asking price "to cover shipping charges." The check then bounces and leaves the seller with the responsibility of paying the bank back.

“Con artists always find opportunities to steal from hard-working Arkansans,” said Rutledge. “Follow my tips so you don’t fall prey to their traps and lose your items and your money.”

Rutledge offers tips so you don't become a scam victim and lose your items and your money.

Here are some tips to keep consumers safe while selling online:

Be wary of messages from buyers using fake profiles.

Do not accept overpayment for your items—especially in a counterfeit cashier’s check.

Determine if you will ship your item or prefer a local buyer.

Meet in a safe place. Take precautions when allowing buyers to pick up items from your home.

Contact your local law enforcement agency to see if it offers a safe exchange location.

Do not give verification codes from Google to any potential buyer.

You can visit the Facebook Help Center for helpful selling tips.

