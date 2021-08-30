Arkansas Guardsmen mobilized to assist emergency operations in Louisiana

More than 500 Arkansas Army Guardsmen and Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will deploy to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida emergency efforts.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Over 500 Arkansas Army National Guardsmen and the Sheep Dog Impact Assitance will deploy to Louisiana to assist in the state's emergency response operations after Hurricane Ida hit shores over the weekend.

The Louisiana National Guard requested an Emergency Management Assistance Compact with the Arkansas National Guard to provide two multi-functional battalion headquarters and four multi-functional companies or batteries of approximately 900 Guardsmen.

"It's part of service to your country and service to your state, we have a long history of helping our friends down in Louisiana, especially after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005," said Arkansas National Guardsmen Public Affairs Specialist Bob Odlham.

The 142nd FAB will rally at the Fort Chaffee Joint Maneuver Training Center in Fort Smith on Tuesday (Aug. 31) and depart later in the afternoon that same day. The 39th IBTC will rally at multiple armories across Arkansas on Wednesday (Sept. 1) and depart later in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Both units will convoy to Minden, Louisiana fro task assignments with the Louisiana National Guard and obtain mission assignments. There will be Guardsmens equipped and trained in route clearance operations, to conduct high-water rescue and recovery operations, and local unarmed security and traffic control.

The Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is also deploying its Disaster Response teams to Louisiana and Mississippi in response to the Category 4 hurricane. The first teams will depart Wednesday (Sept. 1) and return Monday (Sept. 6) followed by the second team's departure Tuesday (Sept. 7) then return Friday (Sept. 10).

The Salvation Army is also crossing state lines with supplies and aid in recovery. Donations for the Salvation Army Disaster Relief are welcomed and available on its website.

For those who want to volunteer for the deployment, units must be SDIA members/volunteers, have proof of medical insurance, live within 500-miles/ 10 hours drive of staging location and be able to pay for travel expenses, food, etc.

For those who can't deploy but still want to help, SDIA is asking for donations of any size tarps, Grip-Rite #12 x 7/8" plastic round cap roofing nails and roofing strips. The SDIA is also in need of financial donations, as well as gift cards for fuel and to Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart to replenish supplies. . Gift cards, supplies and financial donations can be dropped off or mailed to Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, 1200 W. Walnut St., Suite 2310, Rogers AR 72756.