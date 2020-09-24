State approves health insurance increases: Blue Cross is 2.9%

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Insurance Department has approved individual health insurance rate increases ranging from 2.9% for Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield to 4.9% for Ambetter.
The average rate increases, with the insurers’ original requests and the approximate number of affected covered lives, are as follows.
- Arkansas Blue Cross & Blue Shield: 2.9% approved; 2.9% requested; 160,300 affected lives
- Qualchoice Life and Health Insurance Company: 3.006% approved; 11.215% requested; 25,434 affected lives
- QCA Health Plan, Inc.: 3.046% approved; 11.258% requested; 25,515 affected lives
- Celtic Insurance Company, doing business as Ambetter; 4.911% approved; 13.267% requested; 64,776 affected lives
