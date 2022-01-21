Arkansas animal shelter gets over $12,000 in donations in honor of Betty White

In honor of the iconic Betty White's birthday and her passion for animals, the Humane Society of Pulaski County said they'd received about $12,000 in donations.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — In honor of what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, fans across social media began donating to a local animal shelter or rescue of their choice, calling it the Betty White Challenge.

On Friday, the Humane Society of Pulaski County announced that they were closing in on $12 to $13,000 in donations in honor of Betty White.

Julie Austin with the shelter said they had since received about 350 separate donations of mostly small amounts— with one of the biggest single donations being $500!

However, Austin said that it was the large number of small donations that made all the difference.

"There were so many small donations from people that probably thought that $5 wouldn't matter," she said.

She also mentioned how much these donations will help dogs and cats at the shelter.