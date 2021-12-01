Arkansas airports to receive $23 million in first round of funding from new infrastructure law

The largest amounts awarded in the first round of airport funding from the law will go to the three largest commercial airports in the state including XNA and FSM.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Dec. 16) it will award $2.89 billion in fiscal 2022 to 3,075 U.S. airports as a result of the new infrastructure law. In Arkansas, $23.35 million will go to 65 commercial, county, and municipal airports.

The law provides $15 billion over five years for airport-related projects under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge programs. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability, terminal, airport-transit connections, and roadway projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary, Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”