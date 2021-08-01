Arkansas airports receive nearly $8 million in federal grants

The FAA of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $766 million in grants, with about $8 million going to three Arkansas airports, including XNA.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday (Aug. 24) more than $766 million in grants, with about $8 million going to three Arkansas airports, including Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill.

The FAA funding comes from the fifth round of Airport Improvement Program grants that will pay for projects at 279 airports in 44 states and Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“These grants will improve safety, sustainability, and accessibility at airports across our country,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said.