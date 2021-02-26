The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded more than $4.5 million in federal stimulus money to Arkansas airports.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded more than $4.5 million in federal stimulus money to Arkansas airports, including $4.38 million to Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill. U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, and Steve Womack, R-Rogers, announced Friday (Feb. 26) the grants will help to offset costs and maintain jobs as a result of COVID-19 and provide for increased sanitization to combat the spread of pathogens at airports.

The DOT, through the Federal Aviation Administration, will give the money appropriated through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, which Congress approved in December. All federal legislators from Arkansas supported the act.