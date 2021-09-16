Asa Hutchinson: Arkansas will take on nearly 100 Afghan refugee cases

Faith-based organizations and local sponsors will assist the Afghan refugees relocating to Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson says Arkansas has been allotted up to 98 Afghan refugee cases by the federal government.

"We are expecting Afghan refugees in the near future with more coming as they are assigned to the resettlement agencies in the state by their national parent organizations," Hutchinson said in a press statement.

Hundreds of thousands of Afghan people have fled the country following the collapse of the national army and the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Many are seeking security due to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan.

Hutchinson says the refugees placed in Arkansas will be vetted and undergo health screenings.

