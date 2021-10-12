Could Arkansas pass an abortion ban similar to Texas?

Arkansas's abortion laws have been a large topic of debate for decades and now with the Texas abortion law being heard by the Supreme Court the debate continues.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Abortion in the Natural State has been a large topic of debate for decades.

Even as recently as this week, laws have been brought up to change the rules concerning the medical procedure.

One of those bills, introduced by State Senator Jason Rapert, is very similar to what's now law in Texas. Under that proposal abortion would be banned unless it would save the mother's life.

In March of this year, Governor Asa Hutchinson signed a near total ban. That bill has since been blocked by a federal judge.

So what's next for abortion in Arkansas? It's tough to know for sure.

Part of the reason is other state lawmakers say it's difficult to pass anything based on another state's law.

"With Texas being in another circuit," Arkansas Speaker of the House Matthew Shepherd said Thursday. "It's not as if necessarily what happens there would necessarily be an indication of what has to be the case here in Arkansas, which is in a different federal circuit."

But Senator Rapert claimed there's ways, much like how Texas handled their situation, to do this.

"But what's happened since we did that action, and they stopped our bill from saving babies lives," Rapert said. "Texas passed the civil cause of action. That's a strategy and a new tool that we did not have available that we didn't know that we could really use."

But how useful is that tool, and could it eventually be passed in Arkansas?

Joshua Silverstein is a law professor at UA Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law. He said that action Senator Rapert is talking about is Texas citizens' ability to sue to stop abortions.

"Arkansas already has multiple limitations on abortion," Silverstein said. "This would be primarily a way to facilitate enforcement of all of those laws and any new restrictions that Senator Rapert puts in his bill. It's more an enforcement mechanism than anything else."

Going back to what's next, Silverstein said it depends on what happens in the courts.