Arkansas to allocate $216M in opioid settlement to cities and counties

The money from the national opioid settlement will be split between the state, cities, and counties.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday that $216 million in a national opioid settlement will distributed between the state, cities, and counties.

The state will repay any Medicaid funds from its share as well as counsel for the state.

“By bringing the cities, counties and State together, all Arkansas communities will have access to funds for the prevention, education, and treatment of opioid use,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Far too many Arkansans have felt the impact of the opioid epidemic. Our MOU will help save lives through education and treatment of those battling addiction across Arkansas.”

In July 2021, a national settlement for $26 billion was reached which include the three major pharmaceutical distributors in America.