Arkansans warned about high water levels for Labor Day weekend

Rivers, streams and lakes in the state have seen higher water levels with the recent rain.

ROGERS, Ark. — Many people will be heading out to Arkansas rivers and lakes this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, but with all of the flash flooding the state has seen this week, it could mean higher than normal water levels in some areas.

The Army Corps of Engineers is tracking which rivers and lakes could rise.

They say Beaver Lake should not be a problem this weekend. The Beaver Lake Fire Department says levels are just one foot higher than normal at this time.

Rivers, streams and other lakes in the state have seen higher water levels with the recent rain though.

“We need people to be water aware, we need them to know what the levels look like and what the lake levels look like before they head out there,” said Jay Townsend, Chief of Public Affairs for USACE Little Rock.

While the weather should be nice for Labor Day weekend, recent storms have dropped loads of rain around the state and it could cause water levels to rise even in the next few days.

“For example, the Mulberry or the Piney or the Kings some of those rivers up in your area can rise really fast and drop really fast,” Townsend said.

The Army Corps out of Little Rock has an app they want people to use this weekend. It includes tracking water levels for lakes and rivers and is updated every day.

Beaver Lake and other emergency crews across our area say they're ready for the Labor Day weekend traffic.

“We’re ready all the time for an emergency response, we have crews on duty,” said Andy Guest, Lieutenant at Beaver Lake Fire Department.

Guest says streams and rivers feeding into the lake can be dangerous with higher levels and faster flows.

“It will put a lot of rocks underwater making it dangerous, you can run into them on a kayak and capsize,” Guest said.

With COVID-19 forcing people inside all summer, many people will take advantage of the nice weekend weather. The Army Corps of Engineers encourages people to stay safe when they are out on the water.

“A lot of reasons to get out and enjoy the unofficial end of the summer but please do it safely where that life jacket,” Townsend said.