Arkansans feel the strain of paying more at the pump

Tuesday, March 8, Arkansans saw the price of gas rise with the averaging price statewide at $3.80 a gallon.

ARKANSAS, USA — Soaring gas prices can be seen all across the country and in the natural state.

At the Workman’s Travel Center in Lowell, they’ve raised their gas price $0.20 since Tuesday, March 8, morning up to $2.89. The average price statewide is $3.80 a gallon, that’s according to gasbuddy.com.

“I mean how are we supposed to afford that. Working people you know,” said Tammy Duncan.

Tammy Duncan is just one of many people who had a little sticker shock when pulling up to the pump today. She remembers back when gas was just under three dollars, she could fill her truck up for around $60, now it’s cost more than a $100.

“I’ve been working remotely for almost two years, and they are thinking about calling us back to the office. I told my boss I can’t afford it, I’m 36 miles one way from work. I told him it would cost me a $100 a week in just fuel,” she said.

In multiple cities across Northwest Arkansas, you’ll find gas at $3.49 cents a gallon which is the cheapest in the area. In the River Valley, Fort Smith is where you’ll find the cheapest gallon of gas at $3.37.

For drivers like Ken Vickers, he wishes America was energy-independent but since we aren’t he is fine with paying more at the pump.

“You make personal sacrifices and the sacrifices we are making with higher gas prices is rather puny compared to what people that are facing down tanks with rifles, so I don’t have a problem with that, I’ll adjust my lifestyle,” he said.

Holly McGarah is a volunteer firefighter for a department outside of Huntsville. She says this is putting strain on them because they typically have to drive their personal vehicles to medical calls.

“Are we going to have the money to get on that call to put gas in our vehicle? Most of us all work full-time jobs but yet but we still live paycheck to paycheck. Whenever someone has a medical problem, it doesn’t matter day or night and it doesn’t matter if gas prices are too high, they still need help,” she said.

Even though prices are high, Arkansas still has some of the cheapest gas in the country. The average price per gallon nationwide is $4.22. According to GasBuddy. com, California has the most expensive gas in the country at more than $5.00 per gallon.

