Arkansans stay outdoors this Labor Day weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — This Labor Day, Arkansas Game and Fish estimated they will see more boaters and swimmers out at area lakes than ever before.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many opted to spend family time where they could safely social distance and enjoy some sun.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission hasn't reported any deaths over the holiday weekend, but with all of the recent rain, the Army Corps of Engineers put out a small craft advisory warning for boaters to watch out for debris.

With the influx of lake goers, workers like those at Lake Fayetteville say they've had to keep an eye on the crowds.

“We have several marine operators out here on weekends like this so we can keep an eye on things," said Angela Perea of Lake Fayetteville. "We have cameras throughout the buildings to make sure people are following the rules and we’ve just had a tremendous response to the community doing the right thing even when nobody is looking.”