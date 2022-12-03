Bike shops expecting a spike in sales due to increasing gas prices

As gas prices continue to rise, many have thought about ways to beat the price at the pump. Well, what about a bike?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As gas prices continue to rise, many of us have thought about ways to beat the price at the pump.

Whether that consists of electric vehicles or even just walking-- there's plenty that people are trying. But, what about biking?

"I think it's [gas] close to the highest. I think it's going to get higher and maybe be the highest it ever has been," Richard Machycek, owner of Arkansas Cycling & Fitness, said.

Machycek knows the ups and downs gas prices can bring – they've been fluctuating as long as he's been in the business over the past 35 years.

"It's concerning to everyone I think, and it should be," he said.

So with prices so high, he's asking a simple question – in addition to those other forms of transit, why not ride a bike to work?

"COVID caused a big bike boom, but they're saying now there might be another bike boom because of gas prices. We're keeping our eyes on that," Machycek said.

He knows the benefits of riding to work himself – he does it a couple times a week. But even his ride isn't perfect, or always safe.

It's why he recommends some basics if you're thinking of ditching the minivan for a couple weeks until gas prices drop again.

"This light stays on steady," he said, showing off a bike. "What I like is to have flashing lights. That's much more visible to someone so that they see you."

Another thing to consider is that technology has come a long way since the last time gas prices this high.

Electronic bikes are much more common and Machycek said they're able to help make your commute easier.

"That's where they shine is on the hills. You can go fast on the flats, but the hills become easier," he said.

So while the hope is that gas prices don't continue to climb, Machycek said they're ready for a boom if they do.

And if you're thinking of buying a bike yourself, he said this is the perfect time to do it.