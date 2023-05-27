Arkansan second person in the world receive neural-enhanced prosthetic hand transplant

The neural-enhanced prosthetic hand was developed by researchers at the University of Arkansas and transplanted through surgery at UAMS.

ARKANSAS, USA — An Arkansas resident is the second person in the world to receive an innovative prosthetic hand that restores a meaningful sense of touch and grip, the University of Arkansas announced.

The neural-enhanced prosthetic hand was developed by researchers at the university's Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R, and transplanted through surgery at UAMS.

The lengthy operation was led by neurosurgeon Dr. Erika Petersen, with co-leading roles for orthopedic hand and nerve specialists Dr. John Bracey and Dr. Mark Tait.

