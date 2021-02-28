ARHOME seeks to replace Arkansas Works as new Medicaid expansion proposal

Under construction for the past year, Arkansas lawmakers and Gov. Hutchinson’s administration will unveil their newest version of Medicaid expansion on Monday.

Under construction for the past year, Arkansas lawmakers and Gov. Hutchinson’s administration will unveil their newest version of Medicaid expansion on Monday (March 1).

ARHOME (pronounced “Are-Home”) stands for Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Bethesda, will be two of the lead sponsors of the proposal.

In a Talk Business & Politics interview, Irvin, Gray and Arkansas Secretary of Human Services Cindy Gillespie discussed ARHOME’s details and political obstacles for the healthcare program expected to cover more than 300,000 low-income residents who make below 138% of the federal poverty level.