x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

ARHOME seeks to replace Arkansas Works as new Medicaid expansion proposal

Under construction for the past year, Arkansas lawmakers and Gov. Hutchinson’s administration will unveil their newest version of Medicaid expansion on Monday.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

Under construction for the past year, Arkansas lawmakers and Gov. Hutchinson’s administration will unveil their newest version of Medicaid expansion on Monday (March 1).

ARHOME (pronounced “Are-Home”) stands for Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me. Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Michelle Gray, R-Bethesda, will be two of the lead sponsors of the proposal.

In a Talk Business & Politics interview, Irvin, Gray and Arkansas Secretary of Human Services Cindy Gillespie discussed ARHOME’s details and political obstacles for the healthcare program expected to cover more than 300,000 low-income residents who make below 138% of the federal poverty level.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles