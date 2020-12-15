ArDOT to host virtual Q&A for Highway 112 projects in Northwest Arkansas

The 4.43-mile project between Hwy. 412 and the Hwy. 412 bypass will be widened to four lanes with a 15-foot-wide median. Sidewalks will be included.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Residents can watch virtual presentations for projects to widen nearly 12 miles of Arkansas Highway 112 from two to four lanes in Benton and Washington counties.

They can ask questions about the estimated $87.9 million in projects during live virtual sessions Tuesday (Dec. 15) and Thursday (Dec. 17).

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) will host a live question-and-answer session on the projects that will take place virtually at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Links below to register to attend the live virtual sessions.

ArDOT is seeking feedback on three projects to widen Arkansas Highway 112, between Tontitown and Bentonville.

Each project has multiple alignments, or routes, that have yet to be narrowed down to one, according to the virtual presentations.

Residents can provide feedback on the projects until 4:30 p.m. Jan. 1.