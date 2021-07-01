ArDOT to host 3 virtual meetings for feedback on Highway 112 widening

A live question-and-answer session on this segment is expected to take place online from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 19.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) is seeking comments on revisions to the proposed alignments for the $87.9 million project to widen nearly 12 miles of Arkansas Highway 112 between Tontitown and Bentonville.

Construction was projected to start in 2023 with completion in 2025 or 2026. The two-lane highway will be widened to four lanes with a median and sidewalks.

Virtual presentations on the design revisions are available online, and ArDOT will host three live question-and-answer sessions on them this month. The changes come after ArDOT hosted virtual meetings on the project in December.

The project segment from U.S. Highway 412 to Arkansas Highway 612 included three proposed alternatives. ArDOT has eliminated one from consideration, and the others were modified.

In Tontitown, the modifications include dual left-turn lanes in the northbound and southbound lanes at Highway 412. A median break was added at Jerome Drive.

Also, the roundabout at Via Firenze Avenue was shifted west, and the roundabout at Barrington Road was moved north to Sabatini Road.