AQ Chicken purchased by Missouri car wash company

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Missouri-based car wash company has purchased the restaurant building and land that formerly belonged to the long-running Springdale staple AQ Chicken.

According to the Washington County Assessor's office, Club Car Wash was estimated to have paid $1.75 million for 1.79 acres and the over 14,000 square-foot restaurant. The deed date is listed as March 14 and the filing date is listed as April 3.

On April 10, the company celebrated the opening of four new car washes across the midwest, including Arkansas. Club Car Wash now operates 129 express car washes across nine states, the website says.

According to their website, Club Car Wash is family-owned and was founded in 2006 as Tiger Express Car Wash.

