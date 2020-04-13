Approximately 45,000 SWEPCO customers remain without power Monday following Easter Sunday storms in the south

The outages include 31,200 in Texas, 12,300 in Louisiana and 1,800 in Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Approximately 45,300 customers remain without power Monday (Apr.13), after three waves of severe storms with high winds and lightning swept across SWEPCO’s service territory on Easter Sunday.

The outages include 31,200 in Texas,12,300 in Louisiana and 1,800 in Arkansas.

The first line of storms left 22,000 customers without power Sunday morning, mostly in Texas and Louisiana.

Power had been restored to 14,000 customers by the afternoon, and more storms struck Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas during the late afternoon and evening, leaving a total of 64,000 customers without power by 9 p.m. Sunday.

The storms heavily damaged SWEPCO’s electric system with multiple broken poles and wires down.

In several locations, more than 10 poles were down on a single circuit.

Crews continue to assess the damage and restore power as safely and quickly as power.

Crews from SWEPCO’s sister companies, AEP Texas and Public Service Company of Oklahoma, are joining the restoration effort, along with outside contract crews.

Estimated times of restoration will be provided as the assessment progresses.

Overall storm restoration will be a multiple-day effort.

OUTAGE INFO:

