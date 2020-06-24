Apple Blossom Brewing Company in Fayetteville closed just six years after opening

“I’m here at Apple Blosson, and like what you see on the sign, we’re closed permanently. I’d like to thank our staff for all of the hard work they’ve put in over the years. I’d like to think the fans who have gotten us this far.”

“Please continue to support the great beer and food made in this state when you can. We know that money is tight everywhere. In the last few months, you have continued to support us, which meant a lot. We tried to do what we could with the new reality we are living in, but we couldn’t make it work. It’s the reality we are all living in now, and I hope we can come out on the other side in a better place. We love yall. We’ll see you down the trail, I guess. Bye guys.”