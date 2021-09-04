AOG to resume customer disconnections and late fees May 31

The moratorium on utility disconnections in Arkansas due to non-payment of services is set to end May 3.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas Public Service Commission announced the moratorium on utility disconnects due to non-payment of services in Arkansas will end May 3, 2021.

Arkansas Oklahoma Gas (AOG) plans to resume all disconnection procedures including the assessment of late fees on May 31, 2021.

“As part of our commitment to our customers, we have developed several flexible payment options to help those experiencing financial difficulty,” said, Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer. “While we cannot waive the charges for your natural gas service, AOG will work with you to make payment arrangements if you need them or direct you to payment assistance agencies in our area.”

With the expiration of the disconnect moratorium, customers with past due accounts may choose from the following billing and payment options:

Delayed Payment Agreements: Gives you up to 18 months to pay your balance due, with no down payment required.

Average Monthly Payment Plan (AMP): Allows you to roll your past due balance into your AMP plan, with no down payment required.