AOG restores gas to Fort Smith industrial customers

AOG has lifted the natural gas curtailment order for industrial businesses in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corporation (AOG) announced it has lifted the curtailment order on industrial customers. They were able to communicate that news to the impacted businesses Thursday (Feb. 18) afternoon.

Because of gas supply issues and extreme winter weather across the Midwest beyond the company’s control, AOG had to curtail gas use of small, medium and industrial customers throughout their service territory.

Thanks to the cooperation of area businesses as well as residential customers, the company was able to preserve gas access for homes and essential services during the unprecedented event.

“We know the recent shortage of gas supply has affected businesses, community members and workers in many ways. We appreciate everyone contributing to the solution – particularly our industrial and commercial customers who stopped their operations to reduce gas use in order to preserve gas access for homes and essential services, like hospitals, during this extremely difficult time. We can’t thank them enough,” said Fred Kirkwood, Chief Customer Officer at AOG.

“While we continue to experience some supply constraints, industrial users on our system will operate with reduced operations today and normal operations tomorrow,” said Kirkwood.