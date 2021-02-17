AOG cuts gas supply to some Fort Smith businesses, residents urged to cut back usage

Residential customers in Fort Smith can help by conserving their use of natural gas at this time and until further notice.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the City of Fort Smith, Arkansas Oklahoma Gas Corp. (AOG) is experiencing cuts to its gas supply from upstream pipelines on extremely short notice, causing the company to cut gas to some customers.

The upstream providers indicate that the gas supply will be decreased by 33% and AOG may be forced to curtail delivery to their geographic service area to maintain system delivery to the larger segment of customers.

Some Fort Smith businesses are currently being affected, including having their gas supplies shut off with very little notice. The number of businesses has not been specified at this time.