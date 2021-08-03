Antioch Youth & Family to hold St. Patrick's Day food drive in Fort Smith

The organization is hosting a St. Patrick's Day "Bring the Green" food drive Wednesday (March 17) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — This has been a year of tremendous need, particularly for those who have lost their jobs or had their work hours drastically cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antioch Youth & Family says that shows in its 2020 numbers.

Total Weight of Food Distributed: 3,677,726 (that's about seven full truckloads of food a month)

Value of Food Distributed: $6,141,802

Economic Impact to Community: $11,055,244 (that's like a gift of $125 to every single Fort Smith resident)

All of this was done with no staffing, just a group of caring community volunteers.

Donations can be dropped off at 1420 N. 32nd Street.

You can participate in this food drive as an individual, family, church group, club or organization or business.