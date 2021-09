Antioch Youth and Family will be giving away a variety of frozen foods on Wednesday (Sept. 22) until supplies last.

The event is called "Antioch Pop-up at the Curb". They will have a variety of frozen foods to give away, but quantities are limited.

It will be held Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 1420 N. 32nd St in Fort Smith.