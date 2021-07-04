x
Tyson Foods joins Antioch for one of last scheduled 'Pop-Up in the Park' events April 7

The pop-up pantry event will be held in the parking lot at Martin Luther King Park in Fort Smith from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m today.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Antioch for Youth and Family (Antioch) will be joined by Tyson Foods Wednesday (April 7) in what may be one of the last scheduled Covid Food Assistance Program food distributions.

The pop-up pantry event will be held in the parking lot at Martin Luther King Park in Fort Smith from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m Wednesday.

The remaining scheduled distributions will be on April 14 and April 21.   

Antioch says the fate of the program beyond these dates remains up in the air, pending USDA approval.

