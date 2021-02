The pop-up will be held at the Martin Luther King Park parking lot Wednesday, Feb. 3 from 9-11 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Antioch for Youth & Family is hosting another food giveaway for River Valley residents.

The pop-up will be held at the Martin Luther King Park parking lot Wednesday (Feb. 3).

The giveaway will be from 9-11 a.m.

Those who show up are asked not to stand or idle before 9 a.m.