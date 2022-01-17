An anti-COVID vaccine march is coming to DC this weekend. Here's what we know

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and several other guests are expected to speak at the protest.

WASHINGTON — Dozens of activists are expected to rally this weekend at the Lincoln Memorial in protest of COVID-19 vaccines and restrictions put in place across the nation, according to an event permit submitted by Children's Health Defense.

The Defeat the Mandates American Homecoming rally, will be a "freedom march" on the National Mall on Sunday, Jan. 23. According to the event website, the march starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be followed by a rally from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers of the event said the demonstration is to show unity in opposition to vaccine mandates.

"No to Vaccine Mandates. No to Vaccine Passports. No to Forcing Covid-19 Vaccinations on Children. No to Coerced Vaccinations Without Accepting Risk. No to Censorship. No to Limits on Reasonable Debate. Yes, We Believe in the Power of Natural Immunity. Yes, We Insist on Informed Consent. Yes to Doctors and Patients Making Decisions Without Interference," the group posted on its site.

The permit states there could be as many as about 20,000 people and preparations for the event are starting as early as Wednesday.

The plan is for rally-goers to gather at the west side of the Washington Monument Grounds and march about a mile to the Lincoln Memorial for the rally. There will be speeches by Children's Health Defense's Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Steve Kirsch, Ava Morse and musical performances by Five Time August and Hi-Rez.

United States Park Police plans to temporarily close 17th Street for the event. So, drivers are advised to seek an alternate route on Sunday.

The Children's Defense Fund, a non-profit child advocacy organization, is planning this rally alongside the FLCCC Alliance and International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists.

The International Alliance of Physicians and Medical Scientists, along with fellow event partners Awaken With JP Sears and Kennedy's group, Children’s Health Defense, have been cited by public health officials as sources of COVID-19 disinformation.

Kennedy was named one of the “Disinformation Dozen” by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, which says he and the Children’s Health Defense website are among the top spreaders of false information about vaccines online, according to the Associated Press.