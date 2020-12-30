Another record set with COVID-19 deaths; Gov. Hutchinson critical of vaccine pace

The governor said the pace of distribution is too slow, especially with many COVID deaths occurring among nursing home residents.

ARKANSAS, USA — With hospitalizations and deaths continuing to set new daily records, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is “not satisfied with the pace” of vaccinations in the state.

He also warned the state’s hospitals will be further stressed with infections from Christmas and New Year gatherings.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reported Tuesday (Dec. 29) that the total confirmed and probable deaths rose by 66 to 3,603. The daily rise set another record.

Tuesday’s report also showed total known confirmed and probable cases rose by 2,718 to 216,528, and active confirmed and probable cases rose by 350 to 21,181.

The ADH also reported 55 statewide available ICU beds, down from 56 on Monday.

Hospitalizations also set a new daily record of 1,161, rising by 6 from Monday.

Tuesday’s report was also the first time an Arkansas county posted more than 400 new cases in one day, with Pulaski County having 424.