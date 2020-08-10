x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Another record reached for COVID-19 hospitalizations; 16 more deaths reported

“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend," said Hutchinson.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record (538) in Wednesday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health, with total cases – those confirmed by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and antigen tests – rising to 88,880.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is hoping the numbers continue to be lower than those posted during the previous week.

“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend. If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there. Regardless, we are hoping to keep the peak this week lower than last week. Everyone do your part,” the governor noted in a statement.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles