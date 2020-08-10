Another record reached for COVID-19 hospitalizations; 16 more deaths reported

ARKANSAS, USA — COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record (538) in Wednesday’s report from the Arkansas Department of Health, with total cases – those confirmed by PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and antigen tests – rising to 88,880.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is hoping the numbers continue to be lower than those posted during the previous week.
“There seems to be a pattern of increased cases toward the latter part of the week as so many go in for testing after a weekend. If the trend holds, cases may go up again toward the end of the week and then decline from there. Regardless, we are hoping to keep the peak this week lower than last week. Everyone do your part,” the governor noted in a statement.
