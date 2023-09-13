Annie Leibovitz kicks off teen mentorship program at Crystal Bridges this week with lecture

The museum is offering a mentorship program for teens interested in photography hosted by the famous photographer

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art's teen photography program begins this week with a lecture by Annie Leibovitz on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The lecture will also mark the opening of the museum's Annie Leibovitz at Work exhibition, which will feature new portraits photographed by Leibovitz for the exhibition.

The museum's Beyond the Lens: Teen Mentorship program will be an experience for teens ages 13-19 to be mentored by experts in the industry. The work created by those participating will be displayed in the Studio at the museum.

Additional dates:

September 30: First meeting with the mentor

First meeting with the mentor October 14: Touch base with the mentor

Touch base with the mentor November 3: Photograph and artist statement submission deadline

Photograph and artist statement submission deadline November 18-26: Showcase in the Studio

Showcase in the Studio January 28: Final exhibit reception

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device