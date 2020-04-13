An 86-year-old Rogers woman was killed in a fatal crash in Sonora on Sunday

Joan Corliss, a resident of Rogers, died in a fatal two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Sonora.

According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatal Crash Report, the accident was reported at 2:24 p.m. and took place at U.S. 412 and Washington County Road 382.

Corliss was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 north on County Road 382 and failed to stop and yield to a 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

Amanda Beck, 26, of Hindsville, was driving the Trax eastbound on U.S. 412, according to the report.

Corliss was killed in the accident, and Beck was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.