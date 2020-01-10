AMP Fest gives residents beer, music and tech to go for 2020

General admission tickets are available for $40 and include a six-pack holder and beer, sampling cups, sponsor swag and instructions.

ROGERS, Ark. — Beer, music and tech enthusiasts can still enjoy AMP Fest October 24-25 with a “To Go” version of the annual fundraiser for 2020.

A limited number of merchandise upgrades are available for $5 and include a pint glass, guitar pick and AMP Fest t-shirt from 2019.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 479-443-5600 or visiting www.amptickets.com.

Participants can pick up their packets on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4-6:30 p.m. in the backstage lot at Walton Arts Center or on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the north parking lot at the Walmart AMP.

This will be a drive-thru pick up of AMP Fest merchandise and instructions on how to access the AMP Fest app and unlock the brewery scavenger hunt clues.

The brewery scavenger hunt starts on Saturday, Oct. 24 at noon. Participants will get riddles and clues via the AMP Fest app that will lead them to each brewery where they can pick up their beverages for the virtual event.

You can choose to opt-out of the scavenger hunt when purchasing your tickets and just pick up your full six-pack from noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing in the 8th Street Market.

On Sunday, Oct. 25 from 4-5 p.m. AMP Fest will take place as a virtual event via Zoom, broadcast live from the 80-foot bar in Walmart AMP’s Choctaw Plaza.

Local master brewers will discuss the beers provided for sampling, how they are made, what they pair with and what makes them unique. There will also be a tech talk by one of the tech sponsors and a live performance by The Juice.

AMP Fest is one of the annual fundraising events organized by Walton Arts Center’s Corporate Leadership Council, comprised of local and corporate business leaders who actively support the nonprofit organization’s mission-critical programming including education, outreach and accessible programming for Northwest Arkansas.

Participating breweries include Bike Rack Brewing Co., Hawk Moth Brewery & Beer Parlor, Bentonville Brewing, Black Apple Hard Cider and Fossil Cove Brewing Co.