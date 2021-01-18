Gun stores say ammo hard to find amid national uncertainty

A gun range owner warns of scammers selling ammo online.

BRIDGETON, Mo. — A sign of the times, gun and ammo sales are up as we head into a more turbulent time.

"You have the perfect storm going on,” Steven King, Metro Shooting Supply owner said. “The pandemic, 30 million people buying guns, the political climate during an election year."

In Missouri, 210,000 more background checks were processed in 2020 compared to 2019. In Illinois, background checks are up 2.5 million in 2020 compared to the year prior. The shortage of what you are seeing (or not seeing) on the shelves is simple business.

"It's been very good while we've had inventory,” King said. “The problem is when the inventory goes down, we cannot replace it. We are at the mercy of the manufacturer. Supply and demand. Bread and milk when it snows, same thing."

Unfortunately for the Bridgeton shooting range, less ammo means less business.

“Without ammo, a shooting range is dead,” King said.

He warns of ordering ammo online.

“If you can't put your hands on it, I wouldn't purchase it,” he said. "A deal can be too good to be true.”

King said if you do buy online, make sure the supplier is a reputable company.